Witness appeal after tractor overturns in Tregony crash
Police are appealing for witnesses after a tractor overturned following a crash in Cornwall.
The tractor and a blue car collided on the A3078 at Tregony, near Truro, on Sunday, at about 09:15 GMT.
The tractor driver was not injured and the blue car left the scene, officers said.
Police are asking for witnesses, or any drivers with dashcam footage, to come forward.
