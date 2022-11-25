Game of Thrones star visits Game of Cones ice cream shop
A Game of Thrones fan and ice cream shop owner was "gobsmacked" when his store received a visit from a star of the show.
Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit television series, visited ice cream business Game of Cones in Cornwall on Wednesday.
Simon Sassoon has owned the store on Station Road, Fowey, for seven years.
Mr Sassoon said he was a "huge Game of Thrones fan" but was not aware of the visit until after she had gone.
Ms Clarke, who has starred in films such as Solo: A Star Wars Story and Me Before You, posted a photo of herself outside the shop on Instagram.
The caption read: "Checked, there was no Dairy free Daenerys option..."
The owner said: "I wasn't aware she [Emilia Clarke] was there until the manager of the shop, Tyler Rubidge, sent me the Instagram post. When I saw it I was gobsmacked."
He added: "To have Daenerys Targaryen in your shop, well that's about as good as you can get."
Mr Sassoon said the name of the shop came about five years ago when the Fowey Carnival was taking place.
He said the theme of the carnival was red, and a shop staff member came as the Red Queen - a character from Game of Thrones.
"We called it Game of Cones for carnival week. It stuck, everybody loved the pun, so we kept it," Mr Sassoon said.
He added: "We have one specific product called Dragon Waffles and with House of the Dragon on now, these waffles have really sparked the imagination."
