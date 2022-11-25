Cornwall Council makes plea for carers ahead of 'difficult' winter
- Published
Carers are being urged to consider working in Cornwall ahead of a "difficult" winter.
Cornwall Council said it is thought an additional 250 workers are needed to work in the county's care and health system over the colder months.
Some of the county's care workers have appeared in a video that aims to inspire others to join the sector.
The increased spread of flu and Covid-19 makes winter particularly challenging, the council said.
Councillor Andy Virr, the cabinet member for adult social care and health, said there were was a high demand for carers.
"Winter is an especially difficult time for our care and health system, with high demands for health and care support needed as certain viruses like Covid-19 and flu are more easily circulated," he said.
"Although 250 people won't fill all of the care vacancies we currently have it will have a significant, positive impact on workforce capacity."
Visit Proud to Care Cornwall for more information on the roles.