Free parking to support Cornish businesses
Cornwall Council car parks will be free for a day next month to help shoppers support local businesses.
The offer in the run-up to Christmas will take place on Saturday, 3 December.
It means parking will be free at "pay and display" and "pay on exit car parks" run by the council.
The council said Truro Park and Ride was also included in the offer being made to mark Small Business Saturday.
'Shop Local'
Philip Desmonde, portfolio holder for transport, said the scheme was a "good reminder" to get behind "wonderful" local businesses and encourage people to "shop local".
He also reminded people to try to use public transport in the days following the initiative, which will run from midnight to midnight.
Mr Desmonde said ticket options like unlimited daily and weekly travel had "significantly cut" the cost of bus travel in Cornwall.
Small Business Saturday is in its tenth year and all council car parks are clearly branded.
Drivers are advised to take a ticket at the entrance to "pay on exit car parks" and then insert it into the exit barrier machine on leaving.
If you have extended your stay beyond the free parking day, you will only pay for the extra time.
