First Saints Trail cycle routes open in Cornwall
The first two stretches of new trails for use by cyclists, walkers, runners and horse-riders have opened.
The majority of the Saints Trail Project was scrapped earlier this year due to financial concerns.
Two routes, St Agnes to Threemilestone, and Perranporth to Goonhavern survived the changes, and the first parts of each trail opened on Wednesday.
The full St Agnes trail is due to be finished by autumn 2023, with the Perranporth route completed in spring.
They have been funded by Cornwall Council, National Highways and the European Regional Development Fund.
The Saints Trail plans initially included routes from Trispen to Truro and St Newlyn East to Carland Cross, but both were cancelled.
The 1.5 mile (2.4km) route from Goonhavern is now open as far as Cocks, including a new bridge at Reen and following a railway track that closed 59 years ago.
It will continue a further mile (1.6km) to Perranporth.
The original plans took the route much further, stretching from Perranporth to Newquay, but there were problems securing some of the land necessary.
A petition for the whole route to be completed gathered 1,500 signatures in a day, and campaigners hope the newly-opened routes will be popular and encourage councillors to reconsider.
'Keep persevering'
Nick Revell, from the Newquay to Perranporth Saints Trail Supporters Group, said: "It's really great.
"It has been done to a really high quality and Reen bridge looks excellent. It is already being used by people of all ages, which is exactly what it is meant for.
"We are really hoping the best advocacy is people using it as much as possible, realising how low the environmental impact has been, and to keep persevering to get the full route to Newquay."
Near St Agnes, the stretch opening on Wednesday runs about 800m from Penwinnick Road to Sevenmilestone.
In the spring, the route will run as far as Chiverton, where a bridge will be built over the A30 next summer, before continuing to West Langarth by autumn next year.