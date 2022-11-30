Mayor of Cornwall referendum decision deferred until after public consultation
The decision on whether to hold a referendum on Cornwall having an elected mayor has been deferred.
The Government has said for Cornwall to secure the highest level of devolution it will have to change its governance and have a directly elected mayor.
A 10-week consultation on the devolution deal begins on 9 December.
Councillors voted to defer a decision on whether or not to hold a referendum until the consultation is completed and a report published.
Protesters gathered outside County Hall in Truro during the full council meeting on Tuesday to call for a referendum.
In March, the council applied to the government to get an elected mayor in order to gain further devolution power.
Addressing the chamber, council leader Linda Taylor said any changes made would be done with the residents of Cornwall in mind.
She asked people to "keep an open mind" and hoped they would "appreciate the benefits this deal could bring to the residents and businesses of Cornwall in these tough economic times".
