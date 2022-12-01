Drought measures still in force in Devon and Cornwall despite heavy rain
Water levels in Devon and Cornwall are beginning to recover but drought measures remain in force, South West Water (SWW) has said.
The utility company said recent rain had helped recharge the region's supplies but one reservoir is less than a quarter full.
The depletion of water supplies followed one of the driest and hottest summers on record.
Officials have told water companies to improve resilience for next summer.
The Environment Agency (EA) said Devon and Cornwall remained in drought, and some reservoirs remain well below the levels expected for the time of year.
Colliford Reservoir in Cornwall is at only 24% of capacity, and Roadford Reservoir in Devon is at 43% capacity, according to government figures.
Hosepipe bans remain in place for Cornwall and parts of north Devon, and SWW is offering a discount on the bills of its customers in Cornwall if water levels hit 30% full at Colliford by the end of the year.
The water level was only at 17% when the scheme was announced in November.
Heavy rain and flooding caused road closures and a landslip on a railway line in Devon in November.
Dr Lisa Gahan, SWW's director for water resources, said water levels had "stabilised" after recent rain.
"Rainfall across the south west over recent weeks, alongside our proactive steps to increase supplies, has helped river and reservoir levels stabilise and slowly start to recover," she said.
"This rainfall has followed months of prolonged hot and dry weather, and the region remains officially in drought."
The government said water companies should increase activity over winter to reduce leaks, identify possible new sources of water and carry out network improvements.
Water Minister Rebecca Pow said: "The recent rainfall will be a relief for many, but we should approach the improving drought situation with cautious optimism."