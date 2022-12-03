'Perfect storm' as thousands face homelessness in Cornwall, St Petroc's says
- Published
A homeless charity in Cornwall has said it faces a "perfect storm" of rising demand and strained finances ahead of winter.
St Petroc's launched an emergency appeal for support after experiencing record demand for its services.
The charity is highlighting the issue through an art project featuring portraits of people who have experienced homelessness.
It said "thousands" across the county were at "breaking point".
Henry Meacock, the charity's chief executive, said factors including rising bills and a shortage of affordable housing were causing significant concern.
"What we've seen as we enter this winter is there is a great deal of uncertainty across the community," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"Like many charities, we are facing a perfect storm… demand on our services is rising to a point where our income is being challenged and our costs are going up."
Citizens Advice said last month it was also dealing with increasing numbers of people who were couch-surfing or moving back in with parents amid soaring prices to rent or buy.
Meanwhile, Cornwall Council said it was struggling to cope with demand for temporary accommodation.
The art exhibition aims to challenge stereotypes about homelessness by demonstrating that it can affect everybody.
A variety of organisations across Cornwall, including the BBC, have agreed to display the portraits.
Mr Meacock said people could experience homelessness in many ways.
He added: "Rough sleeping is the visible form of homelessness - but it represents only 10% of the issue."