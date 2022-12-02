RNAS Culdrose officers float their Christmas single
Royal Naval officers have released a charity single as a tribute to military families awaiting the return of their loved ones at Christmas.
Lt Cdr Dave Emery and Lt Cdr Phil Clark are based at RNAS Culdrose in Helston.
The officers, members of band Little Red Ambulance, invited Culdrose Military Wives Choir to add backing harmonies to the single.
Funds from "Sailing Home for Christmas" downloads will go to the choir and the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.
'The most special'
The song was written by the pals while serving on HMS Queen Elizabeth with 820 Naval Air Squadron.
They decided to record the song after a seven-month deployment to the Far East for Operation Fortis.
Lt Cdr Emery said: "While we were at sea... we wanted to write a song that summed up the emotion we all started feeling towards the end of the trip about looking forward to coming back and seeing family and loved ones at Christmas time and the anticipation and excitement that goes with that."
He said the choir had "brought life" to the song which was recorded at a studio in Perranporth.
With harmonies written by choir director Peter Truin, this is the 10th Christmas single by Little Red Ambulance but Lt Cdr Clark said this was "the most special".
He added: "We get the chance this year to roll it out to the public. Doing music on board the ship is something both of us really enjoy."
'Giddy and nervous'
He said their seven-month deployment last year had been "tough" for both them and their families.
Music was "therapy" on long deployments away, he added.
On the feeling of returning home to family, Lt Cdr Emery added: "You can't wait, you get giddy and you also get nervous. I think the song tries to capture both sides."
He asked people to download the song for 79p to support the two charities and "get it to number one".
Choir lead Ciara Graham said deployments were "never easy".
Commenting on the single, she added: "It's magical so we are thrilled to have added our voices to this compelling, catchy track."