Same families thatch Truro Cathedral crib for 62 years
A large nativity crib in a cathedral has been thatched by members of the same two families every year since it was first created in 1960.
The 10ftx12ft (3mx3.7m) crib is built in Truro Cathedral each Christmas.
Two farmers did the first thatch, and one of them, John Dyer, 79 has taken part each year since and said he "wouldn't miss it for the world".
The second man, Richard Williams died in 2002, and his role has been passed onto his children and grand-children.
The crib is a wooden structure with a stable attached to an inn, called the First and Last Inn and displaying a sign saying "no vacancies".
As the Christmas story develops, the main characters including the wise men and Mary and Joseph are added, with baby Jesus placed in the manger during midnight mass on Christmas Eve.
In the inn there are characters having a party and others sleeping in beds.
On the last Wednesday of November, one side is thatched by a representative from GW Viant Master Thatchers, who donate the materials.
The front is done by one of Mr Williams' sons Andrew, while the other, Mark, and his son Jack complete the third and final side.
Andrew said: "Dad started it with John in 1960 and it is great to carry that on. We have been coming since we were born, the only time dad missed it was when Andrew was born.
"Even when I worked in Ghana for a couple of years I came home at Christmas and did the thatching."
Mr Dyer, a former member of Cornwall Council, says his role has adapted over time, and he is more of a "consultant or criticiser," these days.
He said: "I can't get up on a ladder anymore but it's a great evening.
"It starts the Christmas season, but you naturally think of all the people that have helped us and sadly are no longer with us.
"The good thing is Roger's two sons have taken over where their dad left off, and even Roger's grandson is here now as well."
Another man, Arthur Carveth, was also a member of Threemilestone Young Farmers Club and joined the pair in the years following, and still attends the evening each year.
In 1992 there was an extra thatching for an episode of Songs of Praise recorded in July when "all the ladies had to wear winter coats even though it was hot outside", Mr Dyer recalled.
Simon Griffith, Canon Precentor at Truro Cathedral said "thousands of people come to see the crib".
He said: "It is an impressive crib that takes up most of the north transept of the cathedral."
The structure remains in place until the Feast of Candlemas, on 2 February when it is dismantled and stored until the following year.