Cornwall to trial at home health checks
A landmark trial aimed at making it easier for patients to carry out health checks has been launched in Cornwall.
Patients will complete online questionnaires, take blood samples at home, and complete blood pressure checks at a pharmacy or GP surgery.
The trial is the first of its kind and comes as part of the government's plan to digitalise the NHS Health Check.
Public health minister Neil O'Brien said the checks would "reduce pressure" on services.
The NHS Health Check is a health check-up for adults in England aged 40 to 74 designed to prevent stroke, kidney disease, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some types of dementia.
A total of 15 million people are eligible for free NHS Health Checks in England, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).
The checks are currently delivered face-to-face by GPs, but many parts of the check can be done without a GP.
The new trial aims to free up time for more urgent GP appointments, the DHSC said.
More than 2,000 people from three GP surgeries across Cornwall are being invited to take part in the trial - only those whose results indicate an underlying health condition will be followed-up by their GP.
The results of the trial will help inform the design and development of the new national NHS Digital Health Check.
'Reducing pressure'
Minister for public health Neil O'Brien said: "Innovation is key to a modern, forward looking National Health Service, and this trial will help us understand what a new digital NHS Health Check could look like in the years to come.
"During the pandemic people got used to doing tests at home and getting their results online, so this trial is an opportunity for us to apply some of the lessons we learnt during Covid and improve the way we deliver healthcare."
Dr Andy Sant, managing director of NHS Cornwall's north and east integrated care area said he was "delighted" patients in Cornwall were being given the first opportunity to access the digital health checks.
According to the DHSC, the offer of NHS Health Checks has been historically lower in Cornwall than most local authorities in England.
During 2019-20, over 13,400 checks were offered and over 6,900 were completed, but in 2021-22 approximately 4,300 were offered and just over 1,900 were completed.
Cornwall councillor Dr Andy Virr, portfolio holder for adults and public health, said it was "great news" the trial was being carried out in the area.