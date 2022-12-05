Saltash Christmas lights remember Gordon Sparks

Saltash lights
Donations from the lights are going to St Luke's Hospice in Plymouth, which cared for Gordon Sparks

A group of neighbours have turned on their Christmas lights in memory of BBC Radio Devon presenter Gordon Sparks.

Two hundred people turned up to the fundraising event in Hobbs Crescent, Saltash, which has been held for different causes for the last 14 years.

This year donations are being given to St Luke's Hospice in Plymouth, which cared for the presenter who died in October aged 61.

Known as "Sparksy" he commentated on Plymouth Argyle games for 32 years.

Gordon Sparks commentated on Plymouth Argyle games for 32 years

