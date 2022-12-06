Cornwall Council considers double council tax for owners of second homes
- Published
Owners of second homes in Cornwall could be charged double council tax under a proposal to give the local authority more power to raise income.
People who leave their properties empty for one year or more could also be hit with a 100% premium on their bill.
The recommendations would tighten Cornwall Council's existing rules.
Currently, the council can only charge a premium on homes that have been empty for two years or more.
It also charges a 200% premium on homes left empty for more than five years and 300% for those empty for more than 10 years.
The authority's scrutiny committee is expected to give in principle agreement to the new charges when it meets later on Tuesday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A report to the committee estimated the additional charges could generate an additional £27 million in revenue for the authority.
A bill giving local councils additional powers to tackle second homes is expected to be made law in time for the charges to be applied from April 2024.
Affordability crisis
Cornwall has one of the highest levels of second homes in the country and the extra council tax could generate millions of pounds to fund council services.
Residents in the tourist hotspot of St Ives previously voted to take action against second homeownership by banning new-build second homes.
Second homeownership and holiday lets are also blamed for an affordability crisis in the county after falling stocks of rented housing caused rents to rise sharply.
Homelessness charity St Petroc's said last week "thousands" across the county were at "breaking point".
The scrutiny committee report said there were more than 13,000 properties in Cornwall classed as second homes on the council tax system.
"Second home ownership within Cornwall is significant and is recognised to have a negative impact in terms of the supply of homes available to meet local housing need," it said.
Once approved by the scrutiny committee, the cabinet will need to vote on the changes before a formal resolution goes to a vote of the full council.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.