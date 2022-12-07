Reptiles relocated ahead of further A30 upgrade work in Cornwall
Native reptiles have been moved ahead of further work as part of the A30 upgrade in Cornwall.
National Highways said reptiles including adders, grass snakes, slow worms and common lizards were moved from land near St Newlyn East.
The road is being turned into a dual carriage between Chiverton and Carland Cross.
The animals, which were on the path of the new route, were moved across the road to a site near Newlyn Downs.
National Highways said they were drawn to the warmth of specially placed squares of roofing felt and hand-caught by ecology teams,
To improve their habitat, two new "reptile houses" have been built within a conservation area at Newlyn Downs.
Parts of heathland containing "nationally scarce" species of bugs were also excavated and transferred to the new site.
Matt Palmer, from engineering company Costain, said crews had been diligent in relocating the animals.
"It's really pleasing to see that the creatures have settled into their homes in time for winter and the colder weather," he said.
"The work will maintain populations of protected species in the area and help to enhance biodiversity once the construction work is completed."
As part of construction works, National Highways said crews would also be building a "green bridge" to allow animals to cross the road, as well as nearly eight miles of Cornish hedging.
