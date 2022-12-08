Cornwall man suffered stroke after splinter caused infection
A man from Cornwall who suffered a severe stroke after getting an infection has encouraged other survivors to get emotional help.
Carpenter Dave Parkyn, from St Austell, got a splinter of wood caught in his hand while working in August 2020.
The splinter festered and led to bacterial meningitis, which caused the stroke, leaving him disabled at the age of just 28.
Mr Parkyn shared his story as part of a Stroke Association campaign.
The charity's campaign aims to raise awareness of the mental health impact of the condition and the services available to those who need them.
'Anger and frustration'
Mr Parkyn - who was left partially blind and with other disabilities affecting an arm and a leg - said speaking to a counsellor was a relief.
"It helped me think about how to let out my anger and frustration which is a huge part of the healing process," he said.
"It was just nice to be able to talk to someone and share my feelings and not feel judged."
He said speaking openly - particularly about the loss of friends - was "a way of dealing with what's happened".
He added: "When I come out after our sessions I feel like big weight has come off my shoulders."
His mother Jackie said she had learned to cope with feelings of "deep guilt" after the accident.
'Move on'
"The counselling from the Stroke Association has helped us both get what has happened in a better perspective, although neither of us will ever really accept how this has devastated his life," she said.
"Maybe I'm not going to get over the guilt, but I have realised that I need to accept it and move on."
Jacqui Cuthbert, from the charity, said stroke survivors could be given the support they need to help rebuild their lives.
"The rural nature of Cornwall means stroke survivors are far more at risk of isolation with significant consequences to their mental health and wellbeing," she said.
Stroke survivors in Cornwall can contact the charity on 01872 301689 or find out more about getting emotional support here.