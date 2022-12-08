Cornwall crash: Witness appeal after two men die on A3083
- Published
Two men have died in a crash that involved two cars in Cornwall.
Emergency services were called to the A3083, near RNAS Culdrose, just after 21:10 GMT on Wednesday.
Medical treatment was given by members of the public and emergency personnel at the scene, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The two men, who had been travelling in one of the cars, died at the scene. No details have been given about people in the other car.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.