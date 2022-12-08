Cornwall crash: Witness appeal after two men die on A3083

Two men, travelling in one car, died at the scene

Two men have died in a crash that involved two cars in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to the A3083, near RNAS Culdrose, just after 21:10 GMT on Wednesday.

Medical treatment was given by members of the public and emergency personnel at the scene, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The two men, who had been travelling in one of the cars, died at the scene. No details have been given about people in the other car.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

