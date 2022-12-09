Appeal for witnesses after two men killed in Cornwall crash
Two men who died in a collision in Cornwall were aged in their 20s, police have confirmed.
Both men were in a Ford Fiesta that collided with a BMW on the A3083 near Culdrose, Helston, just after 21:10 GMT on Wednesday.
The driver, who was from the Helston area, and the passenger, who was from Chichester in West Sussex, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the BMW had a suspected broken wrist and was taken to hospital.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage and in particular, they would like to speak to people in a white van, possibly a Ford Transit Connect or Custom, which was travelling in the direction of Helston at the time of the collision.
