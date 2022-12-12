Newquay road to be closed for two weeks
A key road into Newquay is closing for the bulk of the next two weeks from Monday.
The A392 Trevemper Road is the main way into the town for traffic coming from Chiverton roundabout.
Cornwall Council said Cormac is carrying out road improvements linked to a new housing development.
The road will be closed 24 hours a day on Mondays to Friday, and open as usual during the weekend.
All through traffic will need to follow diversion signs to allow for the drainage work and resurfacing.
