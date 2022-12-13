People in need of support sharing their homes in Cornwall
- Published
A new service has been set up to match people who need some care and support at home with people who need somewhere to live.
The Supportmatch Homeshare scheme puts people together to make a living arrangement that works for them both.
Ros Thomas moved in with Daphne Phipps in Truro, Cornwall, and pays discounted rent in return for giving support and companionship.
Both women say the partnership has enhanced their lives.
Ms Thomas said the cost of living forced her to downsize and she sold her house in Penzance after her daughter left for university.
She said: "I love it, I just think it's such a good idea and I think more people should do it.
"It's a way of sharing resources a bit more. I've got skills, I've got time and also it meets my needs. I'm getting company and I'm not going home to an empty house every night."
Ms Thomas helps with cleaning, plays games and watches television with 93-year-old Mrs Phipps.
Mrs Phipps said her new housemate "always goes the extra mile".
The Supportmatch Homeshare service, which runs the scheme with Cornwall Council, said it carried out extensive safeguarding checks before making a match.
The company said people were expected to contribute 10-15 hours of practical help and companionship per week in return for discounted rent.
Andy Virr, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Cornwall Council, said the scheme addressed "two big issues in Cornwall" a shortage of care staff and the housing crisis.
He said: "For the individual there's independence and being able to continue living in their own home, and for individuals looking for much cheaper rent there's an opportunity to get this in a really innovative way."
