Mother of two from Cornwall lost more than 12 stone
A mother of two said she had "given up on herself" before losing more than 12 stone (76kg).
Social worker Carolann Hicks from Cornwall, who used to weigh 23 stone (146kg), has been named Slimming World's Woman of the Year 2022.
Mrs Hicks, 41, from Par, said she was "in a very low place in terms of my mental health" before losing weight.
She has taken up running and is now hoping to compete in the London Marathon in April 2023.
She said: "I never thought that running would be for me, I was the type of girl who got picked last in PE.
"Losing weight gave me extra confidence though, and I found it really reassuring that I could take things at my own pace."
Mrs Hicks said the group had helped her "understand my own relationship with food more deeply, which is what has enabled me to take control and change my mindset around food and drink, and even exercise".
She added her motivation and everything she did was "for my girls".
"When I was bigger, I was so down about myself, and I just let life pass me by, now I'm the first one in the queue for a rollercoaster and I've become the fun and active mum that I always wanted to be," she said.
