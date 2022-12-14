Freezing weather and snow affecting some schools in Cornwall
- Published
Freezing weather and snowfall across parts of Cornwall is causing many schools to delay opening on Wednesday.
Snow has been reported in higher areas such as Bodmin Moor and also in St Austell, Camborne and Clay Country villages.
More than 30 schools have informed Cornwall Council of plans to delay opening until later in the morning.
A Met Office weather warning for snow and ice remains in place for much of inland Cornwall until 10:00 GMT.
