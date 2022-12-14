Police called to suspected explosive device in Plymouth
- Published
Police were called to an address in Plymouth following reports of a "suspected explosive device".
Officers evacuated Clearbrook Avenue and surrounding roads while a 100m (328ft) cordon was put in place at about 9.40 GMT, police said.
The Royal Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended the St Budeaux scene and declared the item safe.
The cordon was lifted at around 12.20, police said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.