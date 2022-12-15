Man seriously injured in Bodmin 'altercation' with woman
A man is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after what police called an "altercation" in Bodmin.
The man in his 20s was taken to hospital after officers were called to an incident at about 01:40 GMT at Ringway Flats.
A woman, also in her 20s, was arrested in connection with the incident, said Devon and Cornwall Police.
Officers are appealing for witnesses as well as CCTV footage from the area.
