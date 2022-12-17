School children plant 500 trees for Queen's canopy near Marazion
School pupils in west Cornwall have planted 500 new trees as part of the Queen's Green Canopy project.
More than 250 pupils from St Hilary and Marazion Schools took part and helped plant the trees in Friendship Woods.
The project is part of the Platinum Jubilee scheme to get one million new trees planted across the country.
The woods are owned by the St Aubyn Estate which said "asking local children to plant new trees felt both symbolic and appropriate".
Kerry Rice, education officer for the estate, added: "Mighty oaks from little acorns grow, and this project certainly has that ambition for success."
Landowner Lord St Levan and Rowan Shaw of TreeWise Tree Services helped the children and have plans to plant a further 3,000 in the coming years.
The trees planted were a mix of sessile oak, beech, and birch for the main area, with mountain ash, field maple, crab apple and cherry planted on the perimeter.