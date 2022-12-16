Police seek group of men after Bodmin assault
Police investigating a serious assault in Bodmin are trying to identify a group of men who were seen in the area.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after what police called an "altercation" on Thursday.
Officers were called to the incident at about 01:40 GMT at Ringway Flats.
A woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has been released on police bail, said Devon and Cornwall Police.
Police said they were "keen to identify and speak with" a group of males seen near the Texaco garage on Dennison Road between 01:10 GMT and 01:30 GMT on Thursday.
Devon and Cornwall Police are also appealing for witnesses as well as CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage from the area.
