Esmee Polmear's Christmas tree 'keeps her memory alive'
Parents of a seven-year-old girl who died suddenly say a special Christmas tree is helping keep her memory alive.
Esmee Polmear collapsed at school in Perranporth, Cornwall, and died in July 2015. She had a rare undiagnosed lung condition which affects about one in 10 million people.
Her tree is decorated each year for the Christmas tree festival at the Parish Church of Perranzabuloe, St Piran's.
It includes photos, symbols and decorations made by her school.
Esmee's father, Mark Polmear, said losing a child was "one of the worst things any human can go through" and that this was the first year he and Esmee's mother Lynette had tried to celebrate Christmas since her death.
He said: "This time of year, you see your other family and friends getting ready for Christmas and me and Lynette are at home breaking our hearts, just trying to get through."
Lynette Polmear said she "just missed her daughter so much" and the tree "means the world" as it keeps the memory of her daughter alive.
It was started by Lee-Anne Bray, whose daughter Ruby was in Esmee's class at school.
Ms Bray said: "Esmee was a very special little girl...
"I wanted children, friends and family to be able to go to the church every year to remember Esmee and think of her at Christmas time."
The tree is part of a festival which has grown each year, with entries from local organisations, charities, schools and individuals.
Tony Hocking, church warden, said it was an "honour" to host Esmee's tree and that the festival was special to many people.
The festival is open daily from 11:00 (GMT) until 17:00 until 2 January, except for Christmas Day.
