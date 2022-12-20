Cornwall health and care system at critical incident level
Cornwall's health and care system is operating at critical incident level, health bosses have said.
The NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care System said "acute pressure" had "escalated our operational level".
Bosses said there were high numbers of ambulances waiting outside the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, and "a surge" in emergency department cases.
People have been asked to get advice on the "most appropriate place" for help.
The NHS said minor injury units were also busy and there were a large number of patients in hospitals "who are deemed medically fit for discharge but awaiting the right onward care".
Planned industrial action this week was also expected to have a further impact, it added.
It said: "Declaring an internal critical incident galvanises system partners to take additional and immediate steps to create capacity to aid the movement of patients through our hospitals and, consequently, release ambulances and their crews.
"People in our communities can help by making sure they make the right choice if they need urgent care, either by seeing a pharmacist, contacting their own GP, even if here on holiday, or by contacting NHS 111 online for advice on the most appropriate place for their needs.
"Families, friends and neighbours are urged to help us too by offering to support someone waiting for home care to leave hospital sooner and we would ask them to contact the ward directly if they can help in any way."
