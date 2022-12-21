New images show ten-storey Newquay seafront hotel plans
- Published
Potential plans for a new seafront development in Newquay show a reduction in height from a previous proposal.
The development on Narrowcliff is shown in new images at a maximum of ten-storeys, having been 13-storeys in previous documents.
The images have been released by developers Salboy as part of a consultation process ahead of submitting a planning application.
Earlier this year people described the first set of plans as "monstrous".
The development would take the place of the Narrowcliff Hotel and Hotel Bristol, and a number of houses.
The initial proposal included a 77-bedroom hotel, 170 apartments, restaurants and shops but it has now been modified to have up to 180 residential units and a 44-bedroom aparthotel, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The details have been revealed in a document the developer has now submitted to Cornwall Council to see if an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required ahead of a planning application being submitted.
As part of that process the developer has submitted a 47-page town and visual impact assessment which shows a number of different viewpoints of the development site from a variety of locations in and around Newquay.
The proposed development is for five buildings which would each have between three and 10 storeys.
In the written report accompanying the townscape and visual impact assessment it is stated that the proposed development could benefit the area.
It says: "The proposed development does respect the existing building line, however and seeks to create a new landmark building much in the way that the Atlantic and Headland hotels did in their era."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.