Plans to turn historic Cornwall mill into affordable homes
Plans to turn an historic Grade II-listed mill in Cornwall into affordable housing are to be considered in 2023.
Cornwall Council wants to convert Loggans Mill in Hayle, which dates back to the 1850s, into 16 apartments.
Planning officers have recommended the plans be approved, along with a listed building consent for changes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The plans have also been supported by Hayle Town Council and Cornwall Council's affordable housing team.
The building is said to be in a poor condition and is currently surrounded by scaffolding, having been on Historic England's heritage at risk register.
The initial plans for the five-storey granite building were initially submitted by Coastline Housing in 2018 before being taken on by Cornwall Council.
The council's planning application said the proposals were to create eight one-bedroom flats and eight two-bedroom flats and there would be minimal changes to the building itself, with most of the alterations taking place inside.
It would allow for the "restoration, occupation and maintenance of this iconic building," the application said.
The application is due to be debated by Cornwall Council's west sub-area planning committee on 9 January.
