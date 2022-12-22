Water customers in Cornwall get £30 as reservoir levels rise
- Published
Water customers in Cornwall are to get £30 off their bills after a reservoir level rose to 30% full.
South West Water (SWW) told customers in November they would get £30 if the supplies in Colliford reservoir increased by the end of the year.
It was hoped the incentive would encourage people to reduce their water use.
South West Water introduced a hosepipe ban in August for all of Cornwall and parts of Devon which remains in place.
All household customers in Cornwall will receive the money as credit on their next bill.
The total level of storage at reservoirs in Devon and Cornwall is now greater than 50%, having dropped to below 30% in October.
Colliford reservoir serves about 255,000 households in Cornwall.
Its storage levels fell to their lowest ever recorded levels earlier in 2022.
South West Water said this was due to unprecedented demand, alongside exceptionally hot and dry weather.
Susan Davy, chief executive officer of Pennon Group, the owner of South West Water, said she was "delighted" with the increased level at Colliford and wanted to thank customers who had taken steps to reduce their water consumption.
Ms Davy said water consumption across Cornwall had reduced "at times compared to last year", but added there was "still more to be done".
"By making long-term changes to our water habits we can help our reservoirs continue to recover ahead of the spring and summer months," she said.
The company said it had also been working to bring new supplies online, find and fix leaks and help businesses reduce their water usage.
General advice for saving water includes reducing shower times, turning off the tap when brushing teeth, and fixing dripping taps.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.