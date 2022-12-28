Schoolchildren in Cornwall plant tree in Queen's honour
Schoolchildren have boosted Cornwall's tree population by planting an oak in honour of the late Queen.
Pupils from Landulph Primary School near Saltash planted the sessile oak in a field owned by farmer Richard Brown.
The planting initiative was run by Forest for Cornwall, a climate group aiming to increase the county's canopy - currently the smallest in the UK.
Along with the Woodland Trust, the organisation gave a tree to every parish.
Amanda Pugh, parish tree warden, said: "This is a free landmark tree that will be significant in the landscape."
The community could dedicate the sessile oak, a species which thrives in conditions created by the River Tamar, to any person or event, she said.
"We decided to dedicate our tree to the Queen's Green Canopy," Ms Pugh added.
The Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) is a UK-wide tree planting scheme to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.
The new tree stands near another oak planted three years ago to mark the 50th anniversary of the Duchy of Cornwall.
