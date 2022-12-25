Bishop of Truro's festive message after 'year of chaos'
- Published
A bishop has said 2022 "at times felt like a year of chaos" in his Christmas message.
Bishop of Truro, the Right Reverend Philip Mountstephen, said many people were "facing the unimaginable task" of choosing between food and fuel.
The numbers of people in poverty and without a home of their own had risen and "continue to do so", he said.
In his message he also paid tribute to the Queen and said the country had been "blessed" to have her "guide us".
The bishop described how the Platinum Jubilee in June was celebrated "with great joy and pride".
"But just when her stable calm influence was perhaps needed most, we lost her and the nation was once again brought together, this time in mourning," he said.
"And now we have a new King who, in this time of great change and challenge, we must hold in our prayers."
He added people "stood aghast as Ukraine was invaded and we opened our arms to many of her people providing safe harbour and sanctuary to many here in Cornwall".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.