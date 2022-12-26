Car crash causes partial A390 closure in Cornwall
One lane of the A390 in Cornwall has reopened after an accident caused it to close on Christmas Eve.
Two people were injured after a car drove through the ground floor wall of the town hall in Fore Street in Grampound.
The vehicle was removed and the road was cordoned off and diversions put in place in the area.
Temporary traffic lights have been installed, with some delays expected between St Austell and Truro.
