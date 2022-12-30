Stop smoking service launched in Cornwall for 2023
- Published
A new service to help people in Cornwall give up smoking in 2023 is being launched.
The text message service will help people to prepare to quit and then keep in contact over a four-week period.
Cornwall Council, which is launching the service, said people who could stop smoking for 28 days were five times more likely to give up for good.
The council said giving up smoking could save people about £2,000 a year.
'Immediate benefits'
Dr Ruth Goldstein, deputy director of public health at Cornwall Council, said for smokers "the single most valuable thing you can do for your health is to quit".
She said: "It's never too late and stopping smoking brings immediate benefits, including for people with an existing smoking-related disease.
"Quitting can also improve mood and help relieve stress, anxiety and depression, as well as saving you a lot of money, which is an added incentive in these tough economic times."
The council said there were an estimated 70,000 adult smokers in Cornwall.
More information is available on the Healthy Cornwall Smokefree website.