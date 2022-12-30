Newtown-in-St-Martin community pub celebrates first Christmas
People living in a remote village say their new community pub has been "vital" for isolated people over Christmas.
Landlords of The Prince of Wales in Newtown-in-St-Martin, south Cornwall, said they have been "overwhelmed" by support since it reopened in November.
It followed a campaign by villagers to buy the historic venue that was forced to close two years earlier.
Local people said they were "thrilled" to have it back for the festive season.
Campaigners raised about £500,000 to enable the pub near Helford, to become a community-owned hostelry.
It was funded mostly by the government's Community Ownership Fund, the Plunkett Foundation and a share offer.
Michelle Curnow, landlady, said the response so far had been "incredible".
"We expected locals to come in and support us, but we've just been overwhelmed with support and people passing by and popping in and giving us well wishes".
Adam Carpenter, committee member on Friends of the Newtown-in-St Martin Pub Limited, said: "It's the last amenity in the local area for people to enjoy... Really very important to have it back here.
"I would go close to saying it's vital because we're quite out in the sticks here... If you don't have means of transport or anything it can be so easy to sit in your home and not come out and meet people".
The landlords now plan to hold community clubs there to help "connect people over the long cold winter".