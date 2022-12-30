Bude brain tumour patient back on rugby pitch
- Published
A brain tumour patient has stepped out on to the rugby pitch after being told he would never play again.
Chae Jenkins, 23, who uses a wheelchair to get around since his diagnosis three years ago, scored a try after being carried over the line by both teams.
More than 500 spectators turned out at Launceston Rugby Club to cheer on Mr Jenkins who was forced to retire from the sport in February 2020.
The former prop took part in a charity match in aid of Brain Tumour Research.
The inaugural rugby match on Boxing Day between a Chae XV and Launceston XV raised more than £4,500 for the charity.
Mr Jenkins, from Bude, was diagnosed with a tumour after suffering with migraines in January 2020, when he was aged 20.
He received radiotherapy and chemotherapy and continues to be monitored with regular scans.
The tumour left him with life-changing injuries including impaired vision and limited mobility.
Mr Jenkins played for the Launceston first team, Exeter Chiefs Academy and Cornwall under 20s before the diagnosis.
"It was emotional to be back on the field," said Mr Jenkins who was greeted by a huge roar of cheers from the crowd.
"Both squads came together to help me score a try in the same place I scored last time I played.
"Although I know I will never play rugby again, it was great to be carried with members of both teams and lace up my boots for the first time since I was diagnosed with a brain tumour."