Investigation into New Year's Day crash in Looe
Police are investigating after a car crashed into a bench and pillar on New Year's Day.
Officers said they were called just before 22:30 GMT on Sunday following a single-car collision on Buller Street in Looe, Cornwall.
The force said substantial damage had been caused to the car and the driver had left the scene.
An 18-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and taken taken to Derriford Hospital for tests.
He has since been de-arrested while inquiries continue.
