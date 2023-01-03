Investigation into New Year's Day crash in Looe

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a bench and pillar on New Year's Day.

Officers said they were called just before 22:30 GMT on Sunday following a single-car collision on Buller Street in Looe, Cornwall.

The force said substantial damage had been caused to the car and the driver had left the scene.

An 18-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and taken taken to Derriford Hospital for tests.

He has since been de-arrested while inquiries continue.

