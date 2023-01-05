People urged to join University of Exeter motor neurone disease study
- Published
A man with motor neurone disease (MND) is urging others who have the condition to join a brain imaging study.
Dean Mooney, from Penzance, Cornwall, is taking part in a year-long study by the University of Exeter, which is looking for more participants.
The 52-year-old said he used to enjoy running, sailing and football before he developed symptoms.
Researchers say more participants may help develop understanding of the condition, and help create treatments.
MND, also known as amyotrophic-lateral sclerosis (ALS), is caused by the death of the nerves that carry messages from the brain to people's muscles.
It affects their ability to move, talk and breathe.
The disease dramatically shortens people's lives and most die within two years of being diagnosed.
'New targets'
The study is being carried out by the university's neurodegeneration research team.
Prof Marios Politis said: "If the study is successful, we can open the door for new targets that can be addressed with new drugs.
"Hopefully this will be in the clinic in some years, and help with patients' symptoms and the disorder as a whole."
Those leading the study say they are looking for more people to take part or the results may not give a broad enough picture.
Mr Mooney, who had been a dentist and amateur football team manager, was diagnosed with the condition in 2020 after he experienced stiffness in his left hand and a mild tremor in his arm.
He said he "would encourage anyone to take part in any trial because otherwise a treatment won't be found".
