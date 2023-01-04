Jersey to issue first stamps with King's cypher
- Published
The first Jersey stamps featuring His Majesty King Charles III's royal cypher are set to be issued.
The single stamp and miniature sheet celebrate the Chinese Year of the Rabbit - the Lunar New Year - and will be released on 5 January.
The cypher is the Sovereign's monogram, containing his initials, title and a representation of the Crown.
Stamp designer Wang Huming based the illustration on a "Chinese style of painting and paper cutting".
Jersey Post said the stamps and miniature sheet both feature a gold metallic ink and varnish.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.