Large fire breaks out at cafe in Bude, Cornwall
- Published
A large fire broke out at a cafe in a coastal town in north Cornwall.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it received reports of smoke in the area of Crooklets Road, Bude, at 21:49 GMT on Wednesday.
Four fire engines were sent to the scene, and used specialist equipment to tackle the blaze.
Rosie's Kitchen, the café in Bude, posted on its Facebook page thanking crews for doing an "outstanding job".
The post read: "As most of you probably know we have had quite a large fire at the café this evening,"
It continued: "The building is no longer at risk and we just have one hell of a clean up operation on our hands."
The post added the team would "come back stronger, like we always do".
