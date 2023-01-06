Sea Sanctuary mental health charity closing after failed appeal
A charity offering mental health support based around the ocean in Cornwall is to close after a fundraising appeal failed.
Sea Sanctuary, based in Penryn, offers a range of services including sailing therapy courses on board a modified tall ship.
But the appeal to raise £200,000 fell short and the charity will close at the end of January.
Founder Joe Sabien said his team was "devastated".
"We were hopeful the appeal would have raised more funds but we have of course requested peoples' help during a really difficult time for most people," he said.
"So perhaps there is no real surprise, but we are all very very upset."
Among its services, Sea Sanctuary had operated a floating childrens' home on board a ship, but was forced to close the facility last year because of recruitment and further funding difficulties.
The charity was also a key partner in an award-winning scheme called G999, working with the police to support people facing a mental health crisis.
All those who donated to the appeal will be offered a refund, or to have their money put towards "another mental health service in the local community", Mr Sabien said.