One of Cornwall's last bingo halls put up for sale
One of Cornwall's last remaining bingo halls has been put up for sale.
The Capitol Bingo hall, on Alexandra Road in St Austell, is being advertised with a price guide of £2m.
The building also incudes a parade of four shops including a hair salon, carpet shop and bakery along with a 35-space car park.
The advertisement states there is potential to turn the site into housing - but this would require planning approval.
It is not known if the bingo hall will close and attempts to contact the business have gone unanswered, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The Capitol started life in the 1920s when the building was first opened as a cinema.
According to the property guide, the first film shown at the Capitol was Charlie Chaplin's Gold Rush.
Since then, the building has operated as a cinema, theatre, ballroom and bingo hall.
The sales guide states that the council has indicated on pre-planning applications that it would be willing to consider "either a mixed use residential and commercial scheme or a small housing development".