Flushing homes evacuated for suspicious package

Part of a Cornish village was evacuated while bomb disposal experts investigated a suspicious package.

Devon and Cornwall Police was called to Trefusis Road in Flushing, near Falmouth, in the early hours of Sunday.

A 100m cordon was put in place and residents were supported at a nearby farm while explosives experts assessed the risk.

The road was reopened at about 16:00 GMT and those evacuated were allowed to return to their homes.

