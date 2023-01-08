Flushing homes evacuated for suspicious package
Part of a Cornish village was evacuated while bomb disposal experts investigated a suspicious package.
Devon and Cornwall Police was called to Trefusis Road in Flushing, near Falmouth, in the early hours of Sunday.
A 100m cordon was put in place and residents were supported at a nearby farm while explosives experts assessed the risk.
The road was reopened at about 16:00 GMT and those evacuated were allowed to return to their homes.
