Section of Newquay cliff cordoned off from public
- Published
A section of a cliff has fallen away in a popular seaside resort.
Part of the cliff at Killacourt in Newquay, Cornwall, fell with fencing, boulders and rocks landing on the beach below.
Newquay Town Council has fenced off the cliffside area, and asked people not to cross the barriers put in place to try to ensure public safety.
Cornwall Councillor for Newquay Central and Pentire, Lewis Gardner, said work would be done to secure the cliffside.
"It's all been fenced off now, it's all been made safe, there's a company in attendance this afternoon who will be looking at work to secure that site on a more permanent basis and actually probably resurveying the whole site," he said.
