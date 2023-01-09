Woman seriously injured in A30 crash

Devon and Cornwall Police
The woman was taken to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance where she remains, police said

A woman has been seriously injured in a crash on a main road in Cornwall.

Police were called to the A30 between Victoria and Highgate Hill at about 17:10 GMT on Saturday following a crash on the westbound carriageway.

The woman was taken to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance where she remains, police said.

A man in his 30s, from Camborne, was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving. He has been released on police bail until 5 April.

The collision involved a purple Ford Fiesta hatchback and a blue Renault Trafic van.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.