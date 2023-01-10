Falmouth residents evacuated after fire at apartment block
- Published
Residents were evacuated from a block of flats after a fire took hold in a second floor apartment in Cornwall.
Firefighters were called to Grove Place in Falmouth shortly after 03:00 BST.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the caller had reported there were "occupants in neighbouring flats they were unable to wake up", but added all residents had since been accounted for.
Four fire engines attended, as well as paramedics who treated a resident for smoke inhalation.
Police were also called and the three-storey block of flats was evacuated, with cordons put up around Grove Place as firefighters continued to tackle the blaze.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.