Giant stick skeleton coming to Eden Project
A giant stick skeleton is to be installed at the Eden Project.
Dubbed First Came the Landscape and created by Swedish artist Ingela Ihrman, it is due to arrive at the Cornish tourist attraction in February.
Misha Curson, Eden's senior curator, said hosting the piece to show the "woven connection between art and nature" was a "huge honour".
The installation is made from the trunk, limbs and branches of a single beech tree that came down in a storm.
It is due to be placed in the Outer Estate landscape on 9 February, organisers said.
It is planned as part of a new season of events for Eden's Super Natural exhibition, which opened last September in The Core Gallery.
The exhibition features a range of pieces by international artists, exploring the relationship between humans and plants.
First Came the Landscape reflects the "delicate life cycle of the natural world".
The Eden Project said it would remain there until the wood naturally breaks down, returning back into the ground.
