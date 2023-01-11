Supply ship arrives at Isles of Scilly after six days
- Published
Supplies have been replenished in a remote island community after six days of no deliveries due to bad weather.
The freight ship that usually brings supplies to the Isles of Scilly, 28 miles off Cornwall, had not been able to travel due to rough seas.
The Gry Maritha finally arrived in St Mary's at about 11:30 GMT on Tuesday.
One shop owner said the ship was "a lifeline for us to get provisions on the island".
Ruth Stratton, who runs The Store, an independent local supermarket above Porthmellon beach on St Mary's, said: "You have always got to think ahead. We try and look at the forecast and see when we can possibly get provisions in.
"There is a little bit of a celebration dance when the Gry docks and we know provisions are coming in. But everybody is in the same boat.
"It is a lifeline for us to get provisions on the island."
She said many people were looking forward to having fresh fruit and vegetables.
St Mary's Harbour Master Dale Clark said the ship had a rough crossing and returned to Penzance, arriving at 06:30 GMT on Wednesday.
"About 94 tonnes of freight arrived last night and that's in the process of being delivered around St Mary's and the off-islands," he said.
"It may take a couple more sailings before we get back to full stock."
The main supermarket on the islands is Co-Op.
A spokesperson, said they "prioritise deliveries of grocery supplies to our store due to its unique location".
They added they were "at the mercy of the weather and the ferries being able to make the crossing and so we also do everything possible to operate with flexibility and be ready to cross at short notice if the weather makes crossings a challenge for the ferry operators".