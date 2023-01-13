Hosepipe ban continues in Cornwall and parts of north Devon
A hosepipe ban continues in Cornwall and parts of north Devon as reservoir levels remain low.
South West Water (SWW) said Colliford Reservoir had reached 40%, but warned it was not enough to lift the ban.
A spokesperson for the water company confirmed Cornwall and parts of north Devon remained in drought despite wet weather in the region.
She said the ban was reviewed on an "ongoing basis" with "more normal levels" needed before it was lifted.
Spokesperson Laura Flowerdew said: "We're asking customers to do everything they can to save water and use water efficiently.
"While we've seen a real increase in the reservoir at Colliford it's one of our big strategic reservoirs.
"We've still got quite a long way to go to allow that reservoir to recover."
It comes after residents in Cornwall were given £30 off their water bills after Colliford Reservoir hit 30% by the end of 2022.
Areas including Holsworthy and Bideford are also affected by the levels.