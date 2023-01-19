Met Office warning for ice in Cornwall and parts of Devon
The Met Office has issued another warning for icy conditions in Cornwall and parts of Devon.
The yellow weather warning is in place from 17:00 on Thursday until 10:00 on Friday.
It is the third weather warning affecting the region in as many days after snow and ice forced schools to close and created travel mayhem.
Gritters have been deployed along main routes in Devon and Cornwall.
Devon County Council said one of its gritters overturned, causing minor injuries to the driver, on Thursday.
Challenging conditions on untreated roads and pavements could continue, the Met Office warning said.
